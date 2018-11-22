Postal deliveries and parcel drop-offs will not be happening in the Cariboo as Canada Post workers in 100 Mile House, Lac Hache, 70 Mile, Lone Butte, Quesnel, and Williams Lake are on the picket lines again.

“We’re continuing the rotating strikes as of today (Thursday, Nov 22),” said CUPW Local President Jozie Maas.

“The story is they’ve got legislation coming through and things might even escalate from that point.”

The Federal Government has decided to get involved with the ongoing labor dispute and has tabled legislation that once passed will force workers back on the job.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Maas said.

“I think they should actually get Canada Post to sit down at the table with the CUPW NEB (National Executive Board) and get them to start working on it because we haven’t stopped negotiating. They have.”

Today’s one day strike in the Cariboo is expected to end at 7 am Friday.

Prince George Local CUPW President Clark Rasmussen said the union has been lobbying for a new deal for the past year and will review all options to challenge the legislation by Ottawa.

He said he believes the political posturing done by Canada Post has pushed them to this point and is of the opinion the parcel backlog has been overblown by the company.

“There was no doubt there was a little bit of backlog compared to usual but we feel it was overexaggerated and we believe some of the trucks they have pictures of were empty.”

(With files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPrinceGeorgeNow)