Plans are in the works to dually name the 200 block of Kinchant Street and dedicate it as Veterans’ Way.

Matt Thomas is the Director of Operations with the City…

“In order to dedicate the 200 block of Kinchant Street to Veterans Way Public Works would need to order signage and hardware to add to the current Kinchant Street name tags, as well as install up to two extra sign posts and signage to the sidewalk along this block. There was some discussion adding banners to the stands that are currently used by the Farmers Market but these banner poles are not owned by the City of Quesnel and thus this was not investigated further by staff.”

Thomas says the cost would be roughly five thousand dollars.

But Councillor Ron Paull has bigger plans for that stretch of the street…

“I would like to recommend and discuss this with staff, that we put four posts on the east side, in other works on the Legion side of the street, and i’m only looking for banner posts. I am confident that I have funding sources for the banner material and the regalia that would go on them. I want to work with the Legion and the museum to bring some of the heritage that’s on the inside of the legion outside of the legion.”

Staff will now come back with a report that will include the cost of doing some of these additional things.