Vancouver RCMP believes there are more victims and witnesses after a Prince George resident was arrested for alleged historical sexual offences involving a young girl.

46-year-old Kevin Alexander Roberts was arrested on Monday for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Prince George after the victim, now an adult, reported the incidents to police.

Roberts is facing several charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

“Police believe there are additional survivors, who would be between the ages of four and 18, at the time of the offences,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a news release.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic and survivors live with the lifelong impact. We are providing this information and a photo of the suspect, with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Roberts is a truck driver on routes throughout B.C. and Alberta. RCMP said he has also worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area, as a mover and has a transient lifestyle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the VPD’s Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.