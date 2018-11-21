More Grocery Stores Pulling Romaine Lettuce Off Their Shelves

Across Canada, grocery stores continue to pull romaine lettuce off their shelves.

The move comes after the Public Health Agency of Canada asked those living in Ontario and Quebec to stay away from the lettuce until more is known about an E.coli outbreak and what caused it. Stores that have pulled the lettuce include Zehr’s and the Real Canadian Superstore in Ontario, No Frills in Alberta and Your Independent in B.C.

Trudeau Government Prepared To Legislate Canada Post Employees Back To Work

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu has given 48 hours notice that the Trudeau government is prepared to legislate Canada Post employees back to work.

Hajdu says just because notice has been given, doesn’t mean the government will make the move to end rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. She says the Liberal government has complete flexibility around when they might introduce legislation.

Murder Rate in Canada Highest In A Decade

Canada’s national homicide rate last year was the highest in a decade.

Statistics Canada says that’s because of a spike in gang-related violence and shootings. In a report released today, the agency said there were 660 reported homicides in Canada last year.