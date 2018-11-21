The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and RCMP attended a vehicle fire this morning.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier was on scene…

“The car is on Davie Street on the road right beside the brewery, it looks like an engine fire, Pontiac Sunfire, something like that, from what I could see.”

Gauthier says the call came in around 11-15.

He says not a lot of other details are known at this point.

Gauthier does say that no one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.