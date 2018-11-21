Interior Roads’ equipment is 90 percent ready for the winter season.

That’s according to Area 17 Operations Manager, Chad Mernett who delivered an update Tuesday evening to Williams Lake Council.

He said that they also almost have full staffing in all of their yards.

“Our company has just undergone a huge management change from the top all the way to the bottom and that includes myself being operations manager of the company,” Mernett said.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for the company with the changes going forward. We’re looking to build relationships with cities a lot more than we’ve ever had. I don’t think we’ve had a very good relationship with the City in the past and we’re looking to change all of that going forward.”

Winter tire regulations are in effect on most BC highways until April 30, 2019.

Commercial vehicle operators must also carry chains and are required to use them when a mandatory chain-up is in place.