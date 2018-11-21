100 Mile House Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a fire at the Norbord OSB plant last night.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the call came in at about 7:18 PM.

The fire was in a shop attached to the main building, and on arrival crews saw smoke coming from inside. Hollander says the crew performed an interior attack on the fire and kept it contained to one room.

There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation, but appears to have started on top of a thermal heating unit in the room.

Fire/rescue says that if it hadn’t been for the quick actions and 911 call, this fire could have done considerable damage.