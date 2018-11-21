Williams Lake could be home to home to at least four cannabis retail stores after Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Council opted to keep proposed stores at 68 Broadway Avenue North and 94 Second Avenue North on the table and invited the proponents to apply for a variance permit as they did not meet the requirement of being 500 meters of another approved retail store.

They also agreed to support the provincial application for a store at 250 Mackenzie Avenue South subject to receipt of a comprehensive security plan to be approved by the RCMP, and to initiate the public notification process for a store at 3015 Mackenzie Avenue North.

“I was a little bit surprised that there was so many so early, but we have the opportunity or we figured when we looked at the bylaw and everything else and we do the boundaries we probably we could accommodate up to six. But it looks now with the locations where they’re at we’re going to have at least four and depending what happens from here on,” Mayor Walt Cobb told MyCaribooNow.

Council also accepted a request for a variance permit to reduce the minimum distance requirement for the proposed provincial cannabis store from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex from 300 meters to 260 meters.

That item was not supported by Councillors Sheila Boehm and Craig Smith who maintained the proposal for the store in an area with limited parking and a possible care facility as the ‘wrong location’.

“The bylaw was something we discussed many, many times and different ways of doing it and it appears that we need to make some minor adjustments to it,” Cobb said.

“But I think all it’s a good bylaw and I think we’re going to be able to accommodate the businesses that are applying at this stage of the game.”

“What we’re seeing so far is being really, really good and when you look at what they’re proposing they’re excellent looking buildings and upgrades to existing buildings so I’m looking forward to dealing with them. At the end of the day whether we like it or not, it’s here to stay.”

Councillor Scott Nelson declared a conflict of interest on the items while Councillor Marnie Brenner was absent from the meeting.