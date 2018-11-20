-R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

A Williams Lake man, the accused in a suspicious fire on the Anaham reserve, has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the outcome of a Preliminary Inquiry yesterday for 26-year old Wolfgang Johnny.

He’s due back in Supreme Court on December 17th to fix a date for trial.

Johnny is charged with one count each of Arson, Assault and Uttering Threats to burn, destroy or damage property.

He was arrested back in September of 2017.

Johnny is accused of setting fire to his stepfather’s home.