RCMP are warning of an internet scam which sends ‘Microsoft Alerts’ requesting funds to fix a purported issue after a Kamloops resident lost $18,000.

Police say the victim’s computer froze resulting in a “Microsoft Alert” which requested funds to fix the issue. The victim provided their credit card number to the software company, “NAVSAM Systems Ltd” who made multiple charges to their credit card.

It was not until just recently that the victim received another alert which this time stated that their firewall had crashed and additional funds would be required to resolve. Becoming suspicious, the victim contacted the Canadian Anti-Fraud who advised them this was a scam.

“RCMP would like to warn computer users that if they receive any kind of alert stating that they need to pay funds to fix their computer, they should contact their software or security software company directly for assistance,” said Kamloops Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Do not click on any links in the fake alert message and do not call any numbers. Close all windows, exit the browser and reboot.”