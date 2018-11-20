Thanks in part to a $281,107 BC Rural Dividend grant from the Province the Tsilhqot’in National Government will be able to achieve certification through the International Organization for Standardization quality management system.

In a press release Doug donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, National Resource Operations and Rural Development, said “the special circumstances provision of the Rural Dividend was specifically designed to assist communities undergoing economic hardship, such as those impacted by wildfire, and will help provide future employment opportunities and long-term economic security for Tsilhqot’in families and communities”.

From the same release Chief Russell Myers Ross, Tsilhqot’in National Government Vice-Chair, Chief of Yunesit’in said “The special circumstances grant will help support the Tsilhqot’in National Government’s joint bid with Formula Contactors to the Area 17 road maintenance contract in our territory and beyond. “The Nation has been focusing on pursuing economic opportunities within the territory for our membership that can be sustained over many years.”

In fall 2018, $3,281,179 in special circumstance funding has been awarded to eligible B.C. communities and organizations undergoing economic hardship.

As part of Budget 2018, the Government of British Columbia committed to extending the $25 million per year Rural Dividend to 2020-21. The Rural Dividend is one aspect of the government’s rural development mandate, which is committed to making rural communities more resilient.