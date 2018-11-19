Talks between southern sawmill workers and the interior Forest Labour Relations Association have now broke down as well.

Three days of negotiations in Kelowna ended on Friday and at this point no new talks are scheduled.

The United Steelworkers Union, representing northern sawmill workers in Quesnel and Williams Lake, put their strike action on hold to see what happened in the south.

72-hour strike notice was given back in August and there has been rotating strikes at Tolko and West Fraser’s planer mill Williams Lake, as well as at Dunkley Lumber.

There is no word yet on if this latest development will lead to more job action in the north.

More than 15-hundred members are represented at 13 mills in Northern BC.