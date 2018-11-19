A Quesnel athlete came home with a number of medals from the BC High School Provincial Swim Championships in Richmond.

Hannah Trimble, competing in the Para event, won a pair of gold medals in the 50 meter free and 50 back, as well as two silver medals.

Nine members of the QJS swim team took part overall.

The rest of the team consisted of Owen Larsen, Shawn Fisher, Maddy Oakley, Bree-Anna McCarthy, McKayla Bolitho, Natalie Bergeron and Taylor McGillivray.