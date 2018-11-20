A Williams Lake man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a shooting incident.

22-year old Lane Cooper was sentenced to time served and also received a five year firearms prohibition.

He pled guilty to Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm, as well as to a Breach of Undertaking and Failure to Appear in Court.

Several other charges, including Carrying a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a Firearm Contrary to an Order, were stayed.

Cooper was arrested back in January after Williams Lake RCMP responded to multiple reports of gun shots on Broadway Avenue South.

Police say no one was hurt but a firearm and ammunition were seized following a search at a residence.

Cooper was slated to go to trial in July but failed to show up in court.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.