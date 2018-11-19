A date for sentencing has been set for a 58-year old man, convicted of Manslaughter in the death of a Likely resident.

PREVIOUS STORY

Update Nov. 1 -By R Dyok: A man convicted of manslaughter and interference with a dead body in relation to the death of Likely resident Gary Price won’t be sentenced until later this year.

Sentencing for 58-year-old Guy Smith got underway Wednesday in Williams Lake Supreme Court with both Crown and Defense Counsel making submissions.

Madam Justice Church said given the extensive submissions she does not want to rush in making a decision and set Nov. 19 to fix a date for sentencing.

Victim impact statements were read by Crown from numerous family members of Price who stated they never have they gone through so much stress and anguish both physically and mentally. Price’s sister Gwen Reese who was in attendance said the evidence revealed a horrific picture of Price’s death that she’ll never forget.

She said Price was a genuine person who his young grandchildren would have loved.

Crown is seeking a consecutive sentence of 8 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and 4-5 years for indignity to human remains, while Defense Counsel said it believes 6 years for manslaughter and 2 years for interference with a dead body is appropriate.

Price’s body was discovered in a well on a Likely property 19 months after he was reported missing by his family in March of 2013.

Crown said Smith struck Price who was helping Smith move on his head with significant force using a blunt unidentified object. Despite rendering Price immediately unconscious, Smith struck Price again.

Price who also sustained broken ribs and a broken nose was then partially dismembered and was submerged in a well with a concrete-like substance and heavy items.

“Mr. Smith put a great deal of energy and labor into concealing his crime,” Crown said. “Not content with disposal alone, Mr. Smith then tailored and fabricated the information he volunteered to police and Mr. Price’s family over several months in an effort to divert their search and hide his crimes.”

Defense Counsel said there is a wide range of sentencing for manslaughter and provided cases to Madam Justice Church where sentences were 4 to 8 years. It also argued Smith’s previous criminal charges as ‘old news’ and said that an argument likely arose in an alcohol-fueled dispute between Price and Smith adding that there are many gaps in the limited evidence.