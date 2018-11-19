A great showing for the Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves who were in a 5-team tournament in Kamloops over the weekend.

After losing their first game 2-0 to Kelowna, Williams Lake rattled off 3 straight wins over North Island 6-3 on Friday night, 4-2 over Kamloops and 7-1 over Meadow Ridge on Saturday.

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves made it to the Championship game yesterday afternoon losing 2-1 to Kelowna to take the silver.