MPs from the Cariboo held an information session on Bill C-71 on Saturday in 100 Mile House.

The bill amends the current gun laws regarding some aspects of registration.

Kamloops-Cariboo MP Cathy Mcleod and Prince George MP Bob Zimmer presented the facts of the bill and fielded questions from the crowd of about sixty.

Mcleod held the session to inform concerned residents of the area about the bill and the changes it will bring to current gun laws. “The community here wanted to understand it.”

Mp Mcleod was happy with the turnout. “To understand legislation is sometimes complicated so I thing to put it in plain language for the gun owners in the Cariboo was very important.”

The bill has passed through the house and is now before the senate. More information regarding the bill can be found here.