Revelstoke swept their two games in 100 Mile House against the Wranglers this weekend.

Saturday night the Grizzies won 4-2. Garrett Hilton and Chase Schurak scored for the Wranglers while goalie Miles Minor stopped 38 shots.

Sunday, the Grizzlies took it 4-1. The Wranglers single goal came from Garrett Hilton, and goalie Jakob Gullmes stopped a total of 36.

The Wranglers next play on the road, against Summerland on November 23rd.