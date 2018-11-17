The Winter Lights Festival in Williams Lake is going to look a bit different this year.

Executive Director for the Downtown Williams Lake BIA, Stephanie Hendrickson said they’re trying to go to a model that gets people directly in the community’s downtown businesses.

“So not only do we create this fun community event but we also get people right in the doors of businesses so they can see what we have downtown,” she said.

“Maybe while they’re there they’ll notice something that they might purchase for a loved one so it’s kind of a win-win for us.”

Hendrickson said that is why they’re doing downtown business lit activities this year and participating businesses will be offering family-friendly winter holiday-themed crafts and activities.

“We are really loving our events that get people in the doors of our businesses downtown. We’ve been sponsoring Trick R Treat Downtown for the last few years and that’s a great example of that, and of course, the Art Walk event also is the same type of model.”

This year’s Winter Lights Festival is scheduled for Dec. 1 with a full day of activities including a parade that is being organized by Crystal Sheridan of the Williams Lake Jr. Cadets.

“This is allowing us to focus on some other areas of the event and it’s just so amazing to have their community spirit behind this,” Hendrickson said.

Features of the Winter Lights 2018 Festival: