One month after recreational pot was legalized, Council in Williams Lake will be considering whether or not to proceed with the provincial referrals for four retail cannabis stores within the City.

Planner Hasib Nadvi said the City is in receipt of a referral from the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulations Branch (LCRB) for a new retail cannabis license application at 250 Mackenzie Avenue South, 3015 Mackenzie Avenue North, 94 Second Avenue North, and 68 Broadway Avenue North.

250 Mackenzie Avenue South: Daily Stash Cannabis Ltd.

The proposed cannabis retail location Nadvi said meets the parking requirements and is 300 meters from schools, licensed daycares, and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“It should be noted that another retail cannabis store being Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts had been located at 71 Oliver Street, which is within 500 meters of the subject location proposed by Daily Stash Cannabis Ltd.,” Nadvi said.

“Mary Jane’s had a business license for retail sales, which expressly excluded cannabis sales. The RCMP informed the City last Spring that they were selling cannabis products, which was in contravention of the Business License Bylaw and the business license. Following this notification, City Council revoked the business license of Mary Jane’s in May 2018.”

At this time, Mary Jane’s does not have a City of Williams Lake business license, and the City understands that Mary Jane’s does not have a provincial cannabis retail license. Therefore, Mary Jane’s former operations are not considered in the 500-meter separation distance between cannabis retail uses.”

3015 Mackenzie Avenue North: Pacificana

The subject property is correctly zoned for retail cannabis use under the City of Williams Lake Zoning Bylaw. It also according to Nadvi meets all the siting requirements that it is not within 300m of an operational school, a licensed daycare facility, or the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre (CMRC).

The applicant is requesting operating hours from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days a week in conformance with the BC Provincial Cannabis Regulation.

94 Second Avenue North: Flora

Nadvi said while the subject property meets the requirement not being within 300m of an operational school, licensed daycare, or the CMRC, a cannabis retail store cannot be within 500 meters of another retail cannabis store.

“The proposed location is approximately 460 meters from another proposed cannabis retail store at 250 Mackenzie Avenue South being considered for a final decision at the same council meeting,” Nadvi said.

“In the event Council approves the proposed retail cannabis store at 250 Mackenzie Avenue South, the subject location will not meet the minimum separation distance requirement of 500 meters from another proposed cannabis retail store.”

68 Broadway Avenue North: Marlee’s Den

Nadvi said the proposed location is approximately 150 m from the proposed BC Cannabis Store at Boitanio Mall.

“In the event, Council approves the proposed Boitanio Mall location, the subject location will not meet the minimum separation distance requirement of 500m from another proposed cannabis retail store.”

Council will be also considering at Tuesday’s regular council meeting of approving a development variance permit to reduce the minimum distance requirement for a retail cannabis store from the CMRC from 300 meters to 260 meters, for the proposed provincial retail cannabis store at Boitanio Mall.

“Recreation staff have noted that there have been occasions where customers of the BC Liquor Store have ended up intoxicated at the Recreation Centre,” Nadvi said.

“They’ve expressed concerns regarding exacerbation of the situation from the addition of a retail cannabis store and its use.”