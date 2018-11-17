A hockey stick signed by Henrik Sedin is one of the items being raffled in the 100 Mile Special Olympics fundraiser.

Dot Douglas with the 100 Mile Special Olympics says the stick was acquired before the Sedins retired from the Vancouver Canucks.

“It could be a collector’s item,” Douglas said.

“You’ll never get another one! That’s one I’m very excited about.”

The raffle is the major fundraiser for Special Olympics in 100 Mile and funds the 5 pin bowling, golf, and starting this winter, the snowshoeing program.

Douglas says that over 420 tickets have been sold. Other prizes were supplied by the 108 Golf course and Kal Tire in 100 Mile.

Tickets are being sold today, Nov. 17 at Save-On in 100 Mile House, as well as Big Country Lanes. The draw date is Tuesday, Nov. 27.