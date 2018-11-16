A town hall information on Bill C-71 will be held in 100 Mile House tomorrow.

MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Cathy McLeod is holding the session to give the public an opportunity to get details on the gun bill.

“People throughout the Cariboo were reaching out, they want to know what it is” McLeod says. “We’re going to talk about this bill, and we’re also going to talk about the process the government is doing looking at a complete ban on handguns.”

The bill makes provisions for enhanced background checks going further back than the current five years, and would also require vendors to maintain sales records for a period of 20 years.

McLeod points out that despite social media claims, the bill has nothing to do with assault rifles.

The town hall meeting will be held November 17 from 1 to 3 pm at the Creekside Seniors Center in 100 Mile House.