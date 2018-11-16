No End In Sight For Canada Post Strike

It looks like your Black Friday and holiday gifts will be caught up in the Canada Post strike. According to Global News, striking workers won’t be able to vote on new offers before the deadline expires tomorrow. A record backlog of parcels continues to grow even with mounting pressure from the federal government and online retailers to end the strike. The union says there is still a long way to go to reach a deal. Canada Post has also asked international partners to stop shipping parcels to this country. That includes shipments from the U.S., Britain, and China.

Blackberry Buys American AI Company

Ontario-based Blackberry is getting into the artificial intelligence business. The deal to purchase the American AI and cybersecurity company Cylance is worth over $1-billion U.S. The deal should close in February as long as conditions are met and regulatory approvals are given.

Trump Says It’s All About Decorum

Donald Trump says reporters must behave during press briefings. The American president was responding to a federal judge’s ruling the White House must return a CNN reporters press pass. It was taken away from him last week after a terse verbal dust-up between him and Trump. CNN is still suing the White House over the incident.

Dogs Really Are Our Best Friends

Swedish researchers say growing up with a dog, especially if its female, can reduce the risk of asthma in children. They studied over 23-thousand infants over three years and found that children with female dogs in the home had a 16-percent lower risk of getting asthma compared to families with male dogs.