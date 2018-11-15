The Liberal MLA’s in the Cariboo say the NDP Government isn’t doing enough to help BC’s forest industry.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes…

“We heard clearly from the Premier that his top priority when he was elected was to fly to Washington to fix the challenges around softwood lumber. The Minister of Forests on November 7th, said he warned of the fiscal pain to come from US softwood lumber tariffs, so our message to the government is you said that was going to be a top priority, why haven’t you gone to Ottawa to raise concerns of the Forest sector, the workers, the people in our communities ? We expect more, the workers expect more.”

Oakes says she would like to see recovery teams brought into communities to help with the transition along the lines of what the Liberal Government did when Canfor shut down back in October of 2013.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett said in a news release that hundreds of forestry workers in the Cariboo are now out of work, and others still working in the industry are worried about their future.