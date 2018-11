A double header on home ice for the 100 Mile Wranglers this weekend.

2 games on tap against the division leading Revelstoke Grizzlies. The 8-8-1 Wranglers are currently tied at 18 points with Sicamous for Second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks division.

Saturdays game starts at 7 pm at the South Cariboo Recreation Center. On Sunday its an afternoon match up with the puck drop at 2 pm.