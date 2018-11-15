Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House, and the District of Wells are 53 communities across the government that will be receiving an annual grant to support local services.

The Ministry of Citizens’ Services announced Thursday that almost $16 million will be paid by the Province to local governments in lieu of property taxes.

The funds which are determined under the Municipal Aid Act will reimburse municipalities and regional districts for services they provide for provincial properties, such as parks, sewers, roads, and fire protection.

Wells will be receiving almost 900 dollars with 100 Mile House $23, 200, Quesnel $64,000, and Williams Lake $74,600.

“We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with local governments to ensure that British Columbians have access to the services they need,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a release.

“These grants provide funds to ensure that our communities are strong and vibrant places where everyone can thrive.”

The grants-in-lieu of property taxes which is not new are paid to local governments each November by the Province and can be used to pay for sewers, road, and fire protection.