Volunteers are needed as the Salvation Army will soon be launching its fundraising effort that occurs each year during the Christmas season.

In Quesnel, the Kettle Campaign will launch on Nov. 24 and in Williams Lake on Nov. 29.

“It’s our only fundraiser for the year so we really value the number of volunteers it that it takes to run the kettle and we really appreciate each and every person who gives an hour or two of their time to stand on the kettle for us,” said Dawn Butt an executive director with the Williams Lake Salvation Army.

“Smiling and being friendly is definitely a huge asset but if they call us we generally take almost anyone.”

The annual campaign in both communities will run until Christmas Eve with all funds raised supporting their local Salvation Army.