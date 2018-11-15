Hwy 97, about 25 km north of Quesnel near Hush Lake Rd, looking north. -DriveBC

Another day of snow, rain, and sleet across the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said another front is dropping precipitation along its path from Bella Coola all the way over to the Cariboo.

“Bella Coola we’ve already seen over 35 mm of rain in the past 24 hours there and that’s supposed to taper off this afternoon,” Sekhon said.

“As we get into the Cariboo, we had precipitation yesterday too. In fact Williams Lake we got 5 cm of snow yesterday morning and today again we’ve had some rain and snow especially in the Quesnel area.”

5 cm of snowfall is expected today in Quesnel.

Sekhon said the system should taper off in the Cariboo tonight with clearing skies, drier weather, and temperatures falling below normal as cooler air moves in this weekend.

“It’s a classic November where you’re seeing all sort of transitions from rain to snow and you’ve got your morning fog going on and your temperatures below freezing starting to kick in,” Skehon adds.

“That’s all happening this time of year.”