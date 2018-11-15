The Starry Night fundraiser is set to light up the 100 Mile General Hospital November 23rd. The lighting ceremony will take place after 100 Mile’s Santa Claus parade during the annual Moonlight Madness event.

The fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation raises money for equipment for the hospital. Brenda Devine, who is with the Foundation says this years item is a chair specially constructed to calm dementia patients. “Caregivers would have an easier time if someone was really agitated.” The cost of the chair is $18, 000.

The South Cariboo Health Foundation was formed in 2002 and ensures that the money raised is used for health items for 100 Mile House. Donations can be made at the 100 Mile Health unit.