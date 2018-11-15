Quesnel residents may notice the fire department at the arena this afternoon.

There may also be some smoke and an alarm going off but as Jeff Norburn, Director of Community Services explains, it is only a drill for an ammonia leak…

“We’ll be engaging with the fire department and evacuating the building and running through the emergency procedures that staff would follow if there was an ammonia leak at the West Fraser Centre.”

The exercise is expected to start at around 1-30 and should only last for about 30 minutes.

This test follows the tragedy in Fernie in October of 2017 where a leak claimed the lives of three men.