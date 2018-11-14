A Quesnel man will spend some time behind bars after pleading guilty to a break-in at a local business.

44-year old Matt Lucani was sentenced to 149 days in jail, part of a related sentence to some unrelated offences, as well as two years probation and a mandatory 10-year Firearms Prohibition.

Lucani pled guilty to Break and Enter with Intent to commit an Offence.

A charge of Theft under $5,000 was stayed.

Lucani was arrested following a break-in at a business on Malcolm Drive back in July.

RCMP say a glass door was smashed to gain access to the building.