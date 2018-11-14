The railway crossing at Soda Creek/Frizzi Road in Williams Lake will be temporarily closed next week.

“We’re just working along with CN Rail and replacing two of the three spurs there,” said Matt Sutherland, Streets Foreman for the City.

“What’s going to happen is we’re going to remove some of the asphalt and put in some wood planks. CN has to do that maintenance and we’re going to tie in some asphalt to those, and we’re looking to do some more improvements coming into springtime, summertime next year.”

The crossing will be closed from Nov. 21-23.

Sutherland said motorists will still be able to access Frizzi Road through the access off of Mackenzie Ave. near the old Comer Pub area.

“We ask motorists to be please patient with everything that’s going on.”