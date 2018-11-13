West Fraser in Quesnel is cutting a shift at its sawmill.

The company says it will permanently curtail approximately 300 million board feet of combined production at its Fraser Lake and Quesnel sawmills.

A total of 75 employees will be impacted in Quesnel, over the first and second quarter of 2019, although the company says it expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by offering them work opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

The company says the decision better aligns production with timber supply in light of shortages resulting from the mountain pine beetle infestation.

The industry has also faced U.S. import tariffs that have been offset by higher lumber prices until they recently declined.