A truck driver was seriously injured in an accident in the Central Cariboo this morning.

Inspector Jeff Pelley says Williams Lake RCMP, as well as Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance, were called to a single vehicle accident near Farwell Canyon Road on Highway 20 at around 11-25 a.m.

He says the driver lost control, possibly as a result of a tire blowout, and crossed into the oncoming lane before rolling into the ditch.

Pelley says the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck and was pulled out by a good samaritan who was passing by.

He says the Highway was temporarily closed while an air ambulance helicopter landed on the road and transported the patient to Kamloops with what are being described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.