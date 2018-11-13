Williams Lake RCMP responded to a stabbing on the weekend.

Inspector Jeff Pelley says they were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue North on Saturday night at around 8-15….

“We found a male that was injured with minor wounds to his leg. Throughout the investigation the male did not cooperate with us. The individuals at this location were well known to police and we ended up arresting one other male on an outstanding warrant.”

Pelley says the male victim was transported to hospital and was subsequently released after being treated for minor injuries.

The investigation continues.