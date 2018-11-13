On Thursday November 8 2018 an adult male was taken to GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel with life threatening injuries. Medical staff were unable to treat the man and he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Quesnel RCMP were then called to the hospital.

Quesnel GIS and North District Major Crime requested assistance from E Division Major Crime Section – Special Projects Unit who is leading the investigation in partnership with Quesnel GIS. The investigation has led police to a residence in the 400 Block Willis Street in the city where a search warrant was executed.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident and have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

To protect the integrity of the active and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the E Division Major Crime tip line at 778 290-5291 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477