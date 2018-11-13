The 100 Mile House Wranglers took on the visiting Nelson leafs Saturday night.

The Wranglers, with members of the 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol, as well as Officers and cadets from the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Army Cadet Corps held a Remembrance ceremony to honour the fallen and the veterans.

It was a 3-1 loss for the Wranglers, but Harley Bootsma prevented a shutout for the Leafs with a power play goal in the third.

Goalies Greg Moon and Jakob Gullmes stopped a total of 33 shots.

The 8-7-1 Wranglers are tied for second place with Sicamous in the Doug Birks division. Their next game is this tonight on home ice at the South Cariboo Recreation Center against the Kelowna Chiefs with a start time of 7 PM.