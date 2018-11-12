The assistance of neighbors helped prevent a structure fire from damaging more than just a breezeway in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 4 pm Sunday afternoon for several calls of a structure fire at Fairview Drive.

“Upon arrival when I got there, there was smoke showing from just about all areas of the building,” Assistant Chief Joan Flaspohler said.

“Fortunately we had neighbors in the area that were assisting the homeowners with the incident. The fire was in the breezeway between the carport and the structure of the home itself so they had already used an extinguisher and a garden hose to try and knock it down which created a lot of smoke.”

Because there was still some involvement, the Department responded with three engines and 22 members to ensure the fire was put out correctly and there were no extensions.

Flaspohler said the Department was on scene for approximately two and a half hours, and that access to Fairview Drive had to be closed for part of that time.

“There was still a fair amount of damage, but not to the main structure or carport,” she said.

“The homeowner was able to return into the home after our extinguishment and overhaul.”

“Thanks to the community’s cooperation and assistance for the call.”