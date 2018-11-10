Children and an RCMP officer dressed in Red Serge share 2 minutes of silence at the cenotaph during Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake. -My Cariboo Now

Commemorative ceremonies, events, and the ringing of Bells of Peace will be taking place across the country Sunday.

In Williams Lake, President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 Joyce Norberg says service will start at 10 am at the Gibraltar Room.

“The march then goes over to the cenotaph at City hall,” Norberg said.

“There we have our two minutes of silence and weather permitting, we will have our flyers flying over from the Springhouse Flying Club and then we will lay the wreaths for the fallen.”

Norberg said after that they’re requesting the public to join them back at the Legion to enjoy a potluck lunch after which they will wait for the Peace Bells to ring 100 times from St. Peter’s Anglican Church and Sacred Heart starting at 4:20 pm.

“The ringing of bells emulates the moment in 1918 when church bells across Europe tolled as four years of war had come to an end,” the Royal Canadian Legion said on its website.

“When you hear the bells toll on November 11, take a moment to pause and remember all those who served and sacrificed.”

Norberg confirmed that a Remembrance Day ceremony will also be taking place in the community of Horsefly.

“They just had a cenotaph built and we contributed to the help of getting that done,” she said.

“They’re quite excited. They were able to borrow some wreaths from us until they could get their own so they could have a service there in Horsefly.”