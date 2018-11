UPDATED 11:55 AM

A power outage is affecting over 1700 people northeast of 100 Mile House.

The outage occurred at approximately 8:45 this morning. The affected area stretches all the way along Canim-Hendrix road through to Mahood lake and Hendrix lake.

According to BC Hydro, the cause is a motor vehicle accident, and the revised restoration time is 3 PM.