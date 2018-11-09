It appears the chilly temperatures and the snow are behind us, at least for the next few days.

Environment Canada’s Armel Castallan has our long weekend forecast…

“We’re going to be looking at three full days of nice very weather, just a few clouds to kick around, but generally a ridgy pattern with temperatures two to three degrees and dipping down to around minus four, which is pretty much bang on seasonal values for this time of year.”

Castellan says although it was a little chilly earlier in the week, minus nine in both Quesnel and Williams Lake yesterday morning, we were quite a bit shy of any records.

The record for November 8th is -25.6 degrees in Quesnel back in 1940 and -21.3 for Williams Lake from 1986.