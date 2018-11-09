-R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Traffic was redirected on Mackenzie Avenue by the Williams Lake Fire Department after a vehicle’s load shifted catching power lines Friday afternoon.

Eight members were on scene directing traffic through Rose St. or Boundary St.

The Department confirmed that BC Hydro requested the Department to keep the road closed until flaggers are in place.

The damage appeared to be substantial.

The driver was able to clear the scene without injury.

