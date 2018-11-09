Bus transportation could soon be returning to the South Cariboo.

Merrit Shuttle Bus Services, inc hopes to soon pick up where Greyhound left off back on October 31st. Gene Field, with the company, says they will be going as far north as Prince George, and as far south as Langley, making three runs a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They will also offer an express run to Kelowna. “We also will be getting involved in cargo, ” Field says. The company will use smaller shuttle buses as opposed to the large passenger buses.

The company has been granted a licence to operate, and must begin operations with at least 2 buses by November 21st. Field says they are ready to go, but is waiting on further investment, and more funding from the federal government, which has been promised for small companies to start up such services.

Field says they are in talks to use the old Greyhound station in 100 Mile House as their depot.