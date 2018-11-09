Quesnel’s Board of Education is asking for one more chance to provide some input into possible changes to the funding formula in the province.

Chair Gloria Jackson…

“They are talking about implementing a new funding formula for March of 2019, so we just went over, there were some concerns by lots of partner groups, BCSTA, BC Superintendents, that they would like one more consultation, one more chance to look at what the Independent Panel reported out to the Minister of Education, ya just some concerns.”

Jackson says they are sending a letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming.

As for what the recommendations from the Independent panel are, Jackson says they really have no idea at this point.

She says Districts have made written submissions and she says the Board and staff did attend a regional meeting in Prince George earlier this year.