The 100 Mile House Wranglers are hosting the Nelson leafs Saturday night.

The 8-6-1 Wranglers are currently in second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks division. The Nelson Leafs are leading the Neil Murdoch division with 13-4-0.

Game time is at 7 PM at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.

The Wranglers take on the Okanagan Division leading Kelowna Chiefs on Tuesday, that game also on home ice. Puck drop will be at 7 PM.