Directors with the Cariboo Regional District were sworn in Thursday morning by Provincial Judge Peter Whyte after traditional song and prayer by Williams Lake Indian Band elder Virginia Gilbert.

Acclaimed as Chair was Area H Director Margo Wagner.

“We have a big change on the Board,” Wagner said.

“We have seven new electoral area directors and one new mayor so that’s half the Board changed. I think we have a great group of people and I’m really looking forward to working with them and forming a cohesive group as we move the whole Cariboo Regional District forward.”

Area C Director John Massier was acclaimed as Vice-Chair.

Retired Director, Joan Sorley is currently serving as Area F Director for Conrad Turcotte who suffered a stroke last month.

“Directors have 45 days to take the oath and the former Electoral Area Director continues to hold office until the incoming Director takes the oath,” said Emily Epp, CRD Manager of Communications.

“If a Director does not take the oath of office within those 45 days, the former Electoral Area Director continues in the position and the CRD will hold a by-election as soon as is practical.”