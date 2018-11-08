November 8th marks Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada.

By some estimates, more than 12,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis served during the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War.

Several members of the Canim Lake Band served in World War 2, including brothers Morris and Edward Dixon. Edward Dixon took part in several major battles of the war and served throughout Europe as a gunner.

Morris Dixon was also a gunner, and saw action in Sicily. He was captured by the Germans and spent 18 months as a prisoner of war.

Louie Emile, Peter Archie, and Julian Boyce all served in both World War 1 and World War 2.

A memorial to all the Canim veterans stands in the cemetery at the Canim Lake reserve.