There will be a familiar face at the head of the table of Quesnel’s Board of Education.

Trustee Gloria Jackson was acclaimed as Chair at last night’s inaugural meeting…

“Just really pleased and honoured and humbled that the Trustees nominated me. I am just really proud of all the work that the District is doing and happy to be back.”

This will be her third year on the job.

Here, she talks about what lies ahead…

“Well of course we are still working really hard on a replacement for Quesnel Junior School, so that’s one of our top priorities. We have lots of other good work that’s going on, we’re doing some pilot projects, specifically around aboriginal education. We’ve got some good things happening in our District with early learning.”

Tony Goulet, a former Chair himself, was elected as the Vice Chair last night.