A 100 Mile House man who is accused of threatening the RCMP has been ordered to stand trial.

Richard Thorne is due back in court on January 3rd.

He’s facing one count each of Uttering Threats and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

Thorne was arrested back in May.

RCMP say a man came into the detachment to discuss an incident from the night before, and in the course of the conversation threatened to shoot police in the head with a handgun if he saw them.

Police say a search warrant was then executed at a property on Park Drive and that while no handguns were found, two unsecured rifles were, adding that the suspect did not have a license for them.