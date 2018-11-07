A South Cariboo man has been sentenced in connection with an incident where shots were fired in 100 Mile House.

42-year old Shawn Taylor received a suspended sentence as well as 18 months probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition, after pleading guilty to a charge of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Two other charges, Careless Use of Storage of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm where not allowed, were stayed.

RCMP say they received a call at around 1 a.m. back on April 8th about a man, with thoughts of self harm who possibly had a loaded handgun.

As police were responding to this call, shots were heard in the downtown area.

RCMP set up a containment area and two businesses were locked down.

A male matching the description of a suspect was then seen walking away from the area and he was arrested without incident.